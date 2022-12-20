Still time for last minute Christmas shoppers

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you still looking for some last minute gifts to go under your tree?

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations has all sorts of art, jewelry, antiques, and more from over 40 local artists.

Kathie Patterson, owner of Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations, is hosting art classes today and tomorrow for those looking for a more personal gift.

Attendees to the classes this week will be making pieces with shattered glass. Today is the adults class, while Thursday is the kids class.

On Friday, the art shop invites all kids to their kids night out event with pizza and crafting.

More information on prices and items, can be found on the Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations Facebook page.

