Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Discovering forgotten history can be a lot like finding treasure. This week Local Historian Bill Hudson brought back a piece of treasure from 1959.

The clip featuring the very first Gulf Coast State College yearbook shows off many locals still heavily involved in the community today.

If you have any treasure of your own or any more information on a segment, give Hudson a call at (850) 785-3364.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.