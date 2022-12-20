Walton County Animal Shelter asking for help from the community

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Animal rescues across the country are in dire need of help right now, and the Walton County Animal Shelter is no different.

Shelter staff told NewsChannel 7 that more than 200 animals have come through their door in recent weeks. They said they need supplies and helping hands in order to keep up.

”We need blankets for our babies,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “We need towels, we need sheets. Anything to keep them warm and comfortable. On top of donations, we could definitely use some toys. It’s the holidays! What dog or kitty wouldn’t like some toys?”

Weingartner said they often see an increase in animals brought into the shelter after the holidays. So, before you get a pet as a Christmas gift, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

”It is a tough time of year. We want adoptions... but we also want you to put your heart and soul, and thought process, into adoptions,” Weingartner said.” And really think about it. Do you have time? Do you have the patience? Are you able to get people to help you if you have questions?”

Shelter staff said they are always there to answer questions and do what they can to help pet owners and potential pet owners.

If you would like to donate to the Walton County Animal Shelter, click here. If you would like to learn more about adopting, click here.

