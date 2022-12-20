Walton County first responders are on Santa Patrol

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The role of Santa was filled by Walton County first responders Monday, as they distributed gifts to around 200 children across the county.

“Santa Patrol is an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to give back to the kids who could use the gifts, and may not have had the opportunity to have them,” Lieutenant Benjamin Dowdy, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “It’s great to see how we’re able to come together, and how fortunate we are as a community.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the Walton County Fire Rescue have been collecting toy and monetary donations for weeks for their Santa Patrol program. When Monday rolled around, it was finally time to give them out.

It all starts in the schools. School Resource officers recognize who they believe need a little extra cheer during the holiday season, and refer those children and their families to the Santa Patrol.

“The school resource deputies, they’re very familiar with the children in their schools. They know the ones where the parents may have financial difficulties or hardships,” Dowdy said. “We take them, we take their names and find out the toys they like and we go shop for them.”

While the main focus is helping all local children receive gifts for the holidays, Santa Patrol is about more than just toys.

“For me it’s great to be able to be the positive side’” Dowdy said. “To participate in letting children- and not just children, but their parents- see that we’re not just enforcing the law. That we’re part of the community, that we want to help the community.”

A big part of the program is also ensuring that families have a tree to put those presents under.

“As part of Santa Patrol, we were able to give out some Christmas trees to families that didn’t have those. here was one little girl who had never had a Christmas tree before, so she was excited and glad to see it,” Dowdy said.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies told NewsChannel 7 local boy scouts helped in distributing trees, once again showing that the season is all about helping one another.

