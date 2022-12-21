Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?

This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is easy going and ready to be loved.

Temple also explained how easy the adoption process is. However, she advised to make sure that everyone involved is ready for the commitment that comes with owning a pet.

The Bay County Animal Services has pets ready to go home for the holidays. You can check out their hours of operations here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy

Latest News

This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about...
Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas
Once Mr. Pennicook was detained, it was discovered he had allegedly arrived in the area to meet...
Suspicious person arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old, police say
For the past 10 years, Rudy’s Barbecue set out to support breast cancer charities through their...
Rudy’s BBQ raises over $15,000 for local breast cancer charity
Ice rink at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.
Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf