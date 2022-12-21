Adopt a pet just in time for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chocolate truffles and puppy snuggles?

This two-year-old pup named Truffles may look like the Grinch’s dog, Max, but she is all about the holiday cheer.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services explained that Truffles would thrive in any type of home. She is easy going and ready to be loved.

Temple also explained how easy the adoption process is. However, she advised to make sure that everyone involved is ready for the commitment that comes with owning a pet.

The Bay County Animal Services has pets ready to go home for the holidays. You can check out their hours of operations here.

