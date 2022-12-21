Bay Co. officials to launch website to help with public information

The public will have another website to access government information on next month.
The public will have another website to access government information on next month.(Pixabay / MGN)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The public will soon have access to important information at their finger tips.

Bay County officials will launch a new website Jan. 1. The site is called publicnoticesbaycountyfl.gov. It’s meant to serve as a hub for published legal notices and advertisements for Bay County and surrounding governments.

Some examples include land use changes, public meetings and tax lien sales for free. Commissioners said it cost too much in publishing fees for third-party outlets.

They also said it could save tax payers thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

A new left turn lane is among some of the changes coming to Transmitter Road near Highway 231....
Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area
Bay County Commission meeting
Fountain to get new multi-use center and fire station
Breakfast Point Academy kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Winter break
Breakfast Point Academy students get ready for Santa
More than a dozen “Holiday Helpers” with the police department packed up the holiday spirit in...
PCBPD Holiday Helpers deliver Christmas cheer to those in need