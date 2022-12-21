Bay Co. officials to launch website to help with public information

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The public will soon have access to important information at their finger tips.

Bay County officials will launch a new website Jan. 1. The site is called publicnoticesbaycountyfl.gov. It’s meant to serve as a hub for published legal notices and advertisements for Bay County and surrounding governments.

Some examples include land use changes, public meetings and tax lien sales for free. Commissioners said it cost too much in publishing fees for third-party outlets.

They also said it could save tax payers thousands of dollars.

