Bay County Sheriff’s Office will add another helicopter to its fleet

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has helicopters that span more than 50 years in age.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will have some new and improved eyes in the sky.

County commissioners voted to buy a 2007-model helicopter from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

It costs $2,150,000.

Commissioners said it’s a big need since the sheriff’s office is using helicopters that are more than 50 years old.

They also said the newer model will have important technology that will help in day-to-day operations.

The helicopter is expected to arrive in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

