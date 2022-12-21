Behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up The Phone

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new Netflix docuseries follows the investigation behind a string of hoax calls made to fast-food places convincing managers to strip-search employees. For some long-time Bay County locals, this story may sound familiar, as the man accused was from the area. Because of that, much of the series was filmed in the Panhandle.

NewsChannel 7 sat down with Film Commissioner Julie Gordon Wednesday to get an exclusive look behind the making of ‘Don’t Pick Up The Phone.’

Topping charts at number seven on Netflix, the true crime docuseries has been captivating viewers nationwide and was almost entirely filmed in Bay County.

“They had called several months ago saying that they wanted to shoot this. I remember that happening. I’m a local. So I remember the actual story that went down with it. And I thought, well, this is very interesting,” Gordon said.

‘Don’t Pick Up The Phone’ follows a pattern of disturbing hoax calls made in the late 90′s, early 2000′s. A man posing as a police officer convinced managers of fast-food restaurants to strip-search employees. The man accused, and since then acquitted, is David Stewart, who lived in Fountain at the time.

“Obviously I didn’t realize how much had gone into, you know, the 10 years of the actual investigation. So when we started looking for locations and things like that, those are very very tricky because they’re done very obscurely,” Gordon said.

Gordon worked with the production team to track down the perfect set of locations, which aren’t always what they seem.

“Generally, they send me a shot list of what they’re trying to recreate. And then I drive myself all around Bay County trying to find things that couldn’t serve as that reproduce that we can get the genuine place then for sure, we’d love to do that,” Gordon said. “It’s hard to find a fast food place that will let you shut down for six hours to you know, watch him making fries and flipping burgers.”

Gordon allowed NewsChannel 7 to interview her on the site of what was Stewart’s house in the series.

“Now some of the things that actually were created, were from law enforcement people and from personnel in from a prop house. So we made it appear as if we were actually in the gentleman’s home,” Gordon said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Stewart for comment, but he didn’t pick up.

Stewart was found not guilty in 2006 due to a lack of evidence. But his trial was something hard to forget. Gordon said whoever made those calls knew exactly what he was doing.

“Apparently he was very well-spoken and knew exactly what to say to get these people he was a puppeteer. Basically, he was a puppeteer,” Gordon said.

The investigation, now having been closed for nearly two decades, stands as just another story in Bay County’s history.

Panama City Police were the ones to serve the warrant for Stewart’s arrest. NewsChannel 7 reached out today for comment but no one who had worked the case was available.

