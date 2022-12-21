Breakfast Point Academy students get ready for Santa

Breakfast Point Academy kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Winter break
Breakfast Point Academy kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Winter break(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Breakfast Point Academy Kindergarteners answer questions about Santa Claus ahead of Christmas break.

The countdown has begun. Santa and his reindeer will soon light up the night sky.

Kindergartener Cason says he is counting down the nights.

“Four more sleeps and then Santa will come,” said Cason.

With Santa’s arrival just days away, children across the globe have tons of questions about the mystical man in red, and Breakfast Point Academy students have all the answers.

Tuesday morning several kindergarteners met in the school’s library answering dozens of questions from Santa’s age to how fast do reindeer fly, and even what to do if you do not have a chimney in your home.

Cason said not having a chimney is unethical.

“Well actually everybody in the whole planet has a chimney, but people who don’t have chimneys... that’s not correct,” Cason said.

All of the children said they made it on the nice list and would like to remain there, so they left jolly old Saint Nick a holiday message before their presents get delivered.

Winter break for Bay District Schools students will be from December 22 to January 6.

