Cloudy and cool day today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a cloudy morning with a bit of spitting mist or drizzle out early. Overall, we won’t have much chance at any substantial rain today. But the mist may stick around for the early morning drive to keep things wet, and the clouds will likely remain thick through much of the day.

Dress warmly. It’s a chillier start than yesterday, and with the saturated atmosphere producing the light mist, it adds to the chill. We won’t warm up significantly today under the clouds either. We’ll need the layers throughout the day. Highs today top out in the upper 50s for most inland to near 60 on the coast. With a northeasterly breeze at 10-15mph, it’ll be a chilly day.

We’ll catch a change of pace tomorrow as a more moisture rich air mass moves in. Thursday morning lows only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Afternoon temperatures warm into the mid 60s.

Expect a fairly cloudy Thursday morning with more fog, mist, or drizzle in the morning and some spotty showers possible through the day. But the main event will be Thursday night into Friday morning as the cold front brings a freezing blast of air into the south.

Temperatures will be at their warmest for Friday before the sun even rises! Sunrise temperatures on Friday start around 40 degrees(if not near freezing inland), and we’ll likely fall down to near freezing by the late afternoon. To add to it, windy conditions from the north at 20-25mph and gusts up to 35mph will make the whole day feel much more like the 20s!

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with a bit of mist or drizzle in the morning. Highs today reach the upper 50s inland to near 60 on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar morning ahead for Thursday but a mild afternoon before the bottom falls out of our temperatures.

