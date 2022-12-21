Demand for mental health treatment growing

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Across the United States, the demand for mental health treatment is growing.

This summer, the White House called the rise in rates of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts among children an “unprecedented mental health crisis.”

However, despite this growing demand for mental health services, many are struggling to get an appointment.

Licensed therapist at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life, Jody Baumstein, says, “People are struggling to figure out where to start. What kind of providers exist? What kind of services exist? And how do you go about finding one?”

The Association of American Medical Colleges says there aren’t nearly enough mental health providers to meet the demand of the nation’s growing population. Baumstein says in order to find help, don’t limit your search.

She says consider licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists all of whom can provide that same kind of treatment.

For more tips from a licensed therapist on what to do if you can’t find a provider, watch the video attached.

