Experience a winter of fun at the Village of Baytowne Wharf

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This winter season, the Village of Baytowne Wharf, is hosting several events that’s fun for the whole family.

Ice skating is happening now until Feb. 5 and is open Christmas day.

“We keep it open through the first week of February,” Kensley Brooks, Events Manager at the Village of Baytowne Wharf, said. “It’s $13 to skate for 90 minutes and then a $3 skate rental.”

Other events include a light show, farmer’s market, big New Year’s Eve celebration, and Winter Wonderland.

For more information on all things happening at the Village of Baytowne Wharf, you can check out their website here.

