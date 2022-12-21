Fountain to get new multi-use center and fire station

Bay County Commission meeting
Bay County Commission meeting(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Fountain community will receive a new multi-use center in the next couple of years.

County commissioners approved a $9,181,311 HUD grant to build a center in the area.

It will serve as a shelter for when a natural disaster strikes.

However, it will also have the capability to host weddings, family reunions, and other gatherings.

”I’m hoping it’s going to be a point of pride for them to be able to start using that and creating that sense of community,” Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said. “It’s right there in the area where we’ve also got the Fountain Park which is used for the rodeos.”

Commissioners said the goal is to complete the project by the last quarter of 2024.

County officials said the funding will also cover the cost of a new fire station.

