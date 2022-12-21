Getting ready for New Years with Aubrey and Oliver Boutique

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you are going out or staying in, New Year’s celebrations are all about taking in the excitement of what’s to come, and what better way to do that than with sparkles.

Erin Chaffin, owner of Aubrey and Oliver, said New Years is a time for those fun looks. That fun spirit shined through in this week’s viewer picked outfits for Jessica and Sam.

From cozy yet stylish sweaters to pattern pants and sequin shorts, the ladies discussed all the possibilities to turn heads at your next party.

Some trends Chaffin said she is seeing are block heels or booties that offer a little more stability, tights under those festive dresses or skirts for warmth, and of course pockets on everything.

Chaffin also said not to forget about the accessories. Champagne earnings or even a champagne clutch is sure to be the talk of the night.

Find your outfit for the big holiday and shop the Aubrey and Oliver website here.

