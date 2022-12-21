Has Hurricane Michael debris led to more wildfires?

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A storm for the record books. Category five Hurricane Michael destroyed lives, homes, and forests.

“This was just a massive thing that nobody has ever really seen before,” Mike Mathis, Chipola Forestry Center Manager with the Florida Forest Service, said.

More than a million acres of trees were downed across the Panhandle.

“When you have 72 million tons on the ground, that’s just, there’s nowhere to put that,” Mathis said. “It’s a big cleanup effort, it’s a long cleanup effort.”

More than four years later many trees are still down. Which can lead to fires like the Chipola Complex Wildfire that blew out of control in March 2022, devouring more than 34,000 acres.

“Hard, it’s just hard,” Paul and Laurie Shuman, victims of the Chipola Complex Wildfire, said.

The Shumans lost their house.

“A lot of work, a lot of stress, a lot of heartache,” the Shumans said. “The memories. Still, constantly think about things we don’t have anymore.”

Heartache and questions. When hundreds of locals had to evacuate during the wildfire many viewers reached out wondering if it was due to all the debris.

“Yea, they need to clean up all the wood from Hurricane Michael,” Laurie Shuman said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the Florida Forest Service for answers.

“I don’t know that we’ve seen an increase in wildfire activity, but I think the intensity and the amount of our response has increased,” Mathis said.

We wanted to know how much Hurricane Michael’s devastation of timberland has led to wildfires.

Our investigation shows Mathis is right. There hasn’t been an increase year after year since the storm.

The Chipola River District Commissioner’s Report shows one year before Michael 9,308.8 acres burned in the Chipola River District. The year following, 2,201.6 acres burned.

But after that, the trend changes.

“Now that it’s four years’ worth of growth because sunlight hits the forest floor, things start growing up,” Mathis said.

Four years later, in 2022, there’s a significant increase.

“Now we have flashy fuel which is hot and burns real quick,” Mathis said. “Flashy fuel combined with the bigger timber on the ground, which is slower and longer burning time, we have to push that out of the way and chase the flashy fuel which is really wind driven.”

To make matters worse many areas of downed trees are hard to get to.

“They can’t put heavy equipment in drainage, wet areas, swamps, there’s just nowhere for it to go,” Mathis said. “We have best management practices for it. Basically, it just has to stay there.”

That’s not the only issue. Bay County officials tell us they can’t force a landowner to remove downed trees from agriculturally zoned properties. They say there’s no code violation there. Seventy percent of Hurricane Michael debris remains on agricultural land. That’s 50.4 million tons of trees.

“You just can’t get in there and clean it up,” Mathis said.

A risk the Shumans know all too well.

“We’re thankful to be alive,” Paul Shuman said.

Now the question is, as that fuel stays in place, will it happen again? The Forest Service says personal responsibility may be key to stopping the next spark.

“We realize everybody needs to clean up their land and burning is essential in this area,” Mathis said. “But we want them to do it safely.”

Small steps like practicing safe burning, clearing property debris, and having a connection to a water source can make a big difference. It can save another family from losing everything.

“That’s never going to be replaced,” the Shumans said. “Never. No. We’re making uh, starting all over, literally.”

Starting over and hoping it never happens again.

