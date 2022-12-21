Local groups giving out winter clothes to those in need

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Center of Hope in Panama City is helping those in need stay warm by giving them winter clothing.

“We have had coats come in and as soon as they come in they go right out the door,” said Jane Dye.

Jane Dye who runs the center’s clothing department said they have to put up the closed due to maximum capacity sign, pretty much every day. Meaning they have already given away what they can.

“Tuesday 60 people came in, representing 205 people in the families and obviously we never have enough to fill that need, said Dye.

She said they have very few coats for women or men.

“Oh my gosh I can’t even begin to tell you,” said Dye. “I don’t think I can put a number on it, a lot.”

They even need gloves and hats. They’re also in desperate need of blankets.

“They’re also wanting blankets and we can’t supply that many blankets and we can only limit it to one blanket per family,” said Dye.

Another organization is also handing out winter weather wardrobe items.

“We are actually handing out hats, scarves, gloves and actually these jackets right here,” said Michele bates, coordinator of donations and volunteers at Panama City rescue mission.

Bates said they also need more warm clothing.

“I’m in need of these heavy coats right here army coats anything that’s thick,” said Bates.

They only have about 30 left, and as the temperature drops even colder more people are stopping by the men’s shelter looking for something warm.

“Please bring me some heavy jackets if you have any like this and blankets, we desperately need them,” said Bates.

Bates said they need hundreds of jackets and blankets.

“I’m needing approximately 300 blankets and 200 jackets,” said Bates.

If you would like to donate to the Panama City Rescue Mission, you can here. For the Center of Hope here.

