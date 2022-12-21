Local groups giving out winter clothes to those in need

Cold Weather Needs
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Center of Hope in Panama City is helping those in need stay warm by giving them winter clothing.

“We have had coats come in and as soon as they come in they go right out the door,” said Jane Dye.

Jane Dye who runs the center’s clothing department said they have to put up the closed due to maximum capacity sign, pretty much every day. Meaning they have already given away what they can.

“Tuesday 60 people came in, representing 205 people in the families and obviously we never have enough to fill that need, said Dye.

She said they have very few coats for women or men.

“Oh my gosh I can’t even begin to tell you,” said Dye. “I don’t think I can put a number on it, a lot.”

They even need gloves and hats. They’re also in desperate need of blankets.

“They’re also wanting blankets and we can’t supply that many blankets and we can only limit it to one blanket per family,” said Dye.

Another organization is also handing out winter weather wardrobe items.

“We are actually handing out hats, scarves, gloves and actually these jackets right here,” said Michele bates, coordinator of donations and volunteers at Panama City rescue mission.

Bates said they also need more warm clothing.

“I’m in need of these heavy coats right here army coats anything that’s thick,” said Bates.

They only have about 30 left, and as the temperature drops even colder more people are stopping by the men’s shelter looking for something warm.

“Please bring me some heavy jackets if you have any like this and blankets, we desperately need them,” said Bates.

Bates said they need hundreds of jackets and blankets.

“I’m needing approximately 300 blankets and 200 jackets,” said Bates.

If you would like to donate to the Panama City Rescue Mission, you can here. For the Center of Hope here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Tree Debris Fires Special Report
Tree Debris Fires Special Report
Cold Weather Needs
Cold Weather Needs
Bay County officials are making a strong effort to tackle traffic congestion.
The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Project will expand to east
The Bay County Sheriff's Office has helicopters that span more than 50 years in age.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office will add another helicopter to its fleet