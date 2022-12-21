Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 23-year-old man has been missing since Dec. 16, and local police are asking for the public’s help.

Gage Michael Floyd’s family and friends say there were unable to contact him and he has not returned home, all of which is out of character.

There has been at least one reported sighting of Gage in the Southport area. (Magan Edwards)

He was last seen on the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, and officials say there has been at least one sighting of Gage in the Southport area.

Floyd is reported at 6′1″, brown hair, green eyes, with a skull tattoo on his right forearm. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Floyd is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111, or you can leave an anonymous tip at 850-785-TIPS.

