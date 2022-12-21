Man rescues blind, pregnant horse caught in snowstorm

A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.
A South Dakota man, Noah Tietsort, is shown preparing to lead a blind mare back to her barn.(Barbara Jean Atchison)
By KOTA Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A South Dakota man went the extra mile to help save a horse stuck in the snow.

KOTA reports resident Noah Tietsort got on his snowmobile and rescued a pregnant mare caught in last week’s snowstorm.

The horse is reportedly blind and got stuck in a snowbank behind a wire fence during the storm.

Another resident, Barbara Jean Atchison, shared Tietsort’s rescue story. She said he shoveled the drift and used wire cutters to free the mare before returning the horse to the barn.

Tietsort said he also found turkeys that were caught out in the snow.

