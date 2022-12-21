PCBPD Holiday Helpers deliver Christmas cheer to those in need

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - While Christmas may be the most wonderful time of year for many, it’s a much tougher holiday for others. Tuesday, Panama City Beach Police officers were up bright and early getting ready to deliver a little holiday cheer to those who need it most.

For officer Sidney Gulley, giving back is the best part about Christmas.

“It’s actually my favorite thing to do. Seeing the smiles on their face and the parents being grateful for it. It’s just great. It’s a good feeling,” Gulley said.

More than a dozen “Holiday Helpers” with the police department packed up the holiday spirit in bags as big as Santa’s sack before heading out to make some special deliveries.

“That includes a full meal for Christmas, a bunch of toys, bicycles, electronics, things for them to be able to open up on Christmas day and enjoy the holiday with everybody else,” Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “We’re doing 165 deliveries, 165 different families for about 325 kids.”

It’s part of the police department’s 30-year-long tradition, bringing seasons greetings to families who need it most.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people need help. And that’s what we do as police officers. We like to help people. This is just another way for us to do that,” Talamantez said.

It’s truly a gift from the community as a whole as all the toys and treats were donations.

“It just makes us all really proud that we live in such a generous community that helps us ensure that no kids go without Christmas,” Talamantez said.

It was those neighbors, friends, and loved ones within the community who decided where those deliveries would be made.

“So they give us that information. We do our research, and we figure out what you know what toys and what food they might need for the holidays. We put it together,” Talamantez said. “Rain, shine, snow, we’re going to we’re going to make sure these toys get to where they need to go.”

The goal is to make sure everyone can have a merry Christmas this year, with presents to unwrap and a holiday meal on the table.

Officers said this was one of the most successful years of the Holiday Helpers program.

