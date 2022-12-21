The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Project will expand to east

Bay County officials are making a strong effort to tackle traffic congestion.
Bay County officials are making a strong effort to tackle traffic congestion.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County leaders are making an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the beach.

Commissioners awarded a $4 million study and design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. They said the engineering firm will be doing the environmental studies and design phase for the Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase III Project.

County officials said the project is continuing to the east and will be a little more than five miles. It’s being funded by the FDOT.

The design phase should take around four years to complete.

