Project to help drainage woes in 231, Transmitter Rd. area

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County officials are trying to alleviate storm water problems in growing communities.

They said storm water drainage continues to be an issue along Hwy. 231 and Transmitter Road. That’s why they voted to purchase around 120 acres in the area. It will be used as a storm water basin.

They also voted to relocate the East Hiland Park Fire Station to the property.

”It’ll give the fire station better egress and ingress,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. “[It’ll give them] better access to come and go as they’re called out for fires.”

The land costs $2.4 million and is federally funded by the American Rescue Plan.

