Rudy’s BBQ raises over $15,000 for local breast cancer charity

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 260,000 women and 2,400 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.

Organizations, like Fore Her, are stepping up to provide men and women the help they may need while going through breast cancer.

Fore Her was founded by Amy Walsh, who lost both her mother and aunt in battles to breast cancer. Now the organization exists to financially support those currently battling breast cancer.

For the past 10 years, Rudy’s Barbecue set out to support breast cancer charities through their Pink Cup for a Cause Campaign.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a breast cancer charity in the local area,” Ethan Boyd, General Manager at Rudy’s Country Store and BBQ, said. “And so obviously we found Fore Her, partnered with them, since they are here in Northwest Florida. And we’re able to raise money for them which is great cause it’s local, people you know.”

During the month of October, guests were asked if they would like to donate towards breast cancer. Those who did received a free large drink coupon.

During that time, Rudy’s was able to raise over $15,000 to donate to Fore Her.

“We were fortunate enough to be recipients for the Pink Cup for a Cause that was held here the entire month of October,” Walsh said. “The funds we raise go directly to the breast cancer patients who are currently undergoing treatment and in financial need.”

Through the Pink Cup for a Cause event Rudy’s Barbecue was able to raise over $170,000 across all stores for breast cancer.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.