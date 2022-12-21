St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe company announced it purchased three properties in Bay and Walton Counties, according to a news release from the company.

St. Joe closed on the sale of The Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach. It’s a 55-room hotel in the 30A corridor. The company now owns three hotels on 30A with two additional hotels under construction, set to open up in 2023.

In November, St. Joe also purchased an additional 30 percent share of Pier Park North. It’s the shopping center that includes Dick’s Sporting Goods and The Fresh Market in Panama City Beach. This transaction increased St. Joe’s ownership stake to 90%.

Also in November, St. Joe and joint venture partner Flournoy Development Company finalized the sale of Sea Sound Apartments, a 300-unit apartment community. It’s located off of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach.

St. Joe sold the 18.97-acre vacant parcel to the joint venture in January 2020 for $5.1 million and the joint venture sold the apartment community in November of 2022 for $92 million.

“These transactions further position the company to deliver on our strategies of creating higher values for real estate owned and increasing recurring revenue with best-in-class assets in locations that create synergistic accretive value and speak to our belief in the growth of this region,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of The St. Joe Company. “The Pearl Hotel is unlike any other hotel in this region and benefits from the continued visitation demand along the Scenic Highway 30A corridor. Together with our existing hotels and those that we are developing, St. Joe is positioned as the dominant hotelier along the corridor. Similarly, the tenant mix and ideal location of Pier Park North position it for years of continued shopper traffic that will be bolstered by its proximity to St. Joe’s existing and planned hotels, apartments, residential communities, and the FSU Health Medical Campus both in the Pier Park shopping and entertainment district and along the nearby State Road 79 corridor.”

