Suspicious person arrested after trying to meet 15-year-old, police say

Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man was arrested after police say he was attempting to meet a minor.

On Monday, Springfield Police were called to a residence on E. 2nd Place about a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they were directed to 25-year-old Dean Augustus Pennicook, who witnesses say was walking from house to house with his cellphone.

When Pennicook was detained, police say it was discovered he had allegedly been in the area to meet a 15-year-old.

An investigator with Criminal Investigation Divisions found Pennicook supposedly used a social networking app to communicate with the victim, sent sexually explicit messages, and arranged to meet to engage in sexual conduct.

Pennicook was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sexual conduct and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Anyone with information in reference to this matter is asked to call investigators at 850-875-7545. You can submit anonymous tips at 850-785-TIPS.

