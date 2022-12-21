This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach.

She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school.

“Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”

McKinlee keeps herself busy at arnold.

“I’m in our Junior Classical League which is our Latin club and I’m actually an officer there,” Williams said. “I have a small officer position this year as a sophomore. We go to competition, we actually just won second place in the state. So we are ranked the best public school for the slack competition in the state. I also learn the language.I’m also a part of our student government. I’m my class’ vice president.”

Outside of school, McKinlee and her family team up with neighbors to keep the beach clean.

“I live in a highly tourist area,” Williams said. “So whenever all the tourist come in, it gets really dirty. I like to make sure our local beach access is clean.”

When she’s not busy with school, or helping to keep our beaches looking great, McKinlee sets time aside for her job.

“Also work in Pier Park,” Williams said. “So I work with my tourists. I work at a small store there. So I work on the weekends, I’m doing a lot. I’m bouncing around a lot of hobbies, things like that.”

A balancing act that McKinlee is performing well.

“It’s really hard in high school to balance helping your community, making good grades, and also having that social life,” Williams said. “I think it’s really important to have a balance of all of those things.

McKinlee wants to use the lessons she’s learned to help those struggling with mental health.

“My goal is to become a psychiatrist in the future and work in a community where mental health isn’t being acknowledged,” Williams said. “Be able to help students, adults, really anyone that needs that help. Making sure they’re bettering themselves, making sure they’re healthy.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, McKinlee Williams.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.