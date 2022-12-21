This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McKinlee Williams is a sophomore at Arnold High School Panama City Beach.

She says the staff at Arnold make it easy to come to school.

“Arnold is really, it just feels like a home kind of environment,” Williams said. “And I feel like all of the faculty and everyone here really supports me. I feel so at home whenever I’m here.”

McKinlee keeps herself busy at arnold.

“I’m in our Junior Classical League which is our Latin club and I’m actually an officer there,” Williams said. “I have a small officer position this year as a sophomore. We go to competition, we actually just won second place in the state. So we are ranked the best public school for the slack competition in the state. I also learn the language.I’m also a part of our student government. I’m my class’ vice president.”

Outside of school, McKinlee and her family team up with neighbors to keep the beach clean.

“I live in a highly tourist area,” Williams said. “So whenever all the tourist come in, it gets really dirty. I like to make sure our local beach access is clean.”

When she’s not busy with school, or helping to keep our beaches looking great, McKinlee sets time aside for her job.

“Also work in Pier Park,” Williams said. “So I work with my tourists. I work at a small store there. So I work on the weekends, I’m doing a lot. I’m bouncing around a lot of hobbies, things like that.”

A balancing act that McKinlee is performing well.

“It’s really hard in high school to balance helping your community, making good grades, and also having that social life,” Williams said. “I think it’s really important to have a balance of all of those things.

McKinlee wants to use the lessons she’s learned to help those struggling with mental health.

“My goal is to become a psychiatrist in the future and work in a community where mental health isn’t being acknowledged,” Williams said. “Be able to help students, adults, really anyone that needs that help. Making sure they’re bettering themselves, making sure they’re healthy.”

Congratulations to this week’s 850Strong Student of the Week, McKinlee Williams.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
FILE - The buggy was rear-ended by a car, went off the roadway and ejected two children,...
1 child dead, another injured after crash involving horse and buggy

Latest News

Newschannel 7's Alex Joyce tells us about our star student from Arnold High School.
This Week's 850Strong Student of the Week is McKinlee Williams
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce is at the village of Baytown Wharf telling us all about their winter...
Baytowne Wharf Ice Skating
The NewsChannel 7 Today team and Aubrey and Oliver Boutique are getting ready for the new year...
Getting ready for New Years with Aubrey and Oliver
The NewsChannel 7 Today team and Aubrey and Oliver Boutique are getting ready for the new year...
Wear It Wednesday styled by Aubrey and Oliver part two