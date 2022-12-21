Tuesday Evening Forecast

The rain exits the panhandle this evening
By Chris Smith
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An area of low pressure will move east of our area this evening taking the swath of rain with it tonight. Lows will fall into the 40s area wide. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be breezy and cool with 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. The arctic cold front moves toward NWFL Thursday bringing a final round of rain to our area. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. On Friday temps will fall into the 30s over the course of the day. By Saturday morning expect lows in the upper teens inland with low to mid 20s at the coast. Feels like temps will range from the single digits inland to teens at the coast. Christmas eve will remain frigid with highs only near 40. Lows Christmas morning will again be in the teens/20s with highs in the 40s under sunny skies. Expect a slow warm up next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses say it appears a fuel tanker collided with another truck, and that possibly two...
JCSO: Fuel tanker hits truck on 231, causes explosion
A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
The abducted 5-year-old and the other child who had been reported missing months ago were found...
Kidnapped child, another missing for months found on interstate highway, troopers say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has rain chances in the forecast for the afternoon and evening today.
Light showers expected today
Rain chances will increase over the panhandle into Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the freezing start to our Monday.
Seasonally chilly today
Sunday Evening Forecast 12/18/22
Rain Returns Wednesday, Bitter Cold For Christmas