WCSO: Beware of scams pretending to be law enforcement

By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lots of transactions are made during the holiday season, and local authorities are warning the public to ensure money is not sent to the wrong person.

“We recently had an uptick in scams where people are posing as law enforcement officers, particularly Walton County Sheriff’s Office,” Captain Dustin Cosson, with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, said. “They’re asking for money in lieu of arrest. We’re never going to ask for money via gift cards, credit cards, direct payment, direct deposit- anything like that, to not take you to jail.”

Officials told NewsChannel 7 if you receive a call from someone asking for money, take cautionary steps to confirm who it is.

“Don’t send anything to anyone that you don’t know,” Captain Cosson said. “If it’s something in question- specifically related to the sheriff’s office or maybe even the Clerk’s office- always call the direct number that you can find online. Call them speak to somebody real time, a real person that can tell you ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and make sure that you’re not just sending something out there to somebody that you don’t know.”

Scammers use a number of methods to target their victims, including calls, emails, text messages, and letters. Many scams are also done through social media.

To identify a scam, look for typos, strange links, or go in-person to the business or agency that is seemingly contacting you.

But Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said most importantly, protect your personal information.

If you think you think you are a victim of fraud, or believe someone is trying to scam you, authorities said to always contact your local law enforcement agency immediately so they can launch an investigation.

