601st Air Operations Center prepping to track Santa on Christmas Eve

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you have been naughty or nice this year, Santa Claus is coming to town and you can track him along his journey thanks to the North American Aerospace Defense Command aka NORAD.

“We work NORAD, NORAD is home line defense, and air security is the number one priority 24/7, 365 days a year we detect and protect the skies over North America,” Colonel Randy Lake, Commander of the 101st Air Operations Group, said.

On December 24th NORAD and the 601st Air Operations Center at Tyndall Air Force Base, have a special mission. Following along with the one and only Santa Claus.

“We have the honor to actually help Santa on his journey as he delivers toys across the world,” Colonel Lake said.

The Colonel tells NewsChannel 7 they track Santa through the heat signature on Rudolph’s red nose as well as a few other tools.

“We use satellites, basically geostationary orbits, with infrared sensors to actually detect the heat sensor from Rudolph. In addition, we use sophisticated radars to detect any objects that fly in our air operations and we use fighter jets fourth-generation and fifth-generation fighter jets like F-15′s, F-16′s, and F-22′s to greet Santa on his journey,” Colonel Lake said.

If you are wondering how the NORAD Santa tracker came about, it all started in 1955, with a misprint in a paper. Colonel Lake said that kids thought they were calling Santa and they ended up calling NORAD. So of course they helped the kids out. Now it is a yearly tradition to follow Santa’s journey around the world.

Major Jordan Ornelas said that his kids don’t even know he is helping track Santa this year.

“They will get to be like wait who this is Dad? How did Dad get to do this? So they don’t get to see much of what we do especially because our job here typically is a lot of classified work, a lot of behind closed doors so they don’t get to come to see what Dad does. So getting to see this little bit of what I do is going to be a great chance for us to connect,” Major Ornelas, 601st AOC Tanker Airlift Duty Officer, said.

This year will start a new tradition for the Ornelas family as the Major said it will be the kid’s first time using the Santa tracker.

If you are wondering when Santa might fly over your house here in Bay County, Colonel estimates it to be somewhere between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. So that means you might want to go to bed early on Christmas Eve.

“If you are still awake I am told he will fly right by your house and will try to get you next time but he won’t if you are still awake,” Colonel Lake, said.

WJHG will be tracking Santa along his journey on Christmas Eve with the help of the NORAD tracker, so be sure to tune in.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.