Available cold weather shelters in the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Various locations across the Panhandle will be offering shelter in time for the upcoming cold weather.

The following areas will be available for sheltering throughout the holiday weekend. We plan to update this list as more are announced:

In Bay County, a shelter will be available at A.D. Harris Learning Village, 819 E. 11th Street, in Panama City. It will open at 6 p.m. and end on Monday morning at 6 a.m.

At this time, Walton County will ONLY be offering Cold Weather Emergency Sheltering starting Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 5:30PM (CST) through Friday, December 23, 2022 5:30PM (CST) at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center (361 N 10th St, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433), due to a lack of volunteers.

The Chipola Baptist Association will open its office to a LIMITED number of persons in immediate need of a warm place to be. You must bring your own bedding, no pets of any kind, no alcohol, no firearms. Be prepared to register with the intake personnel. The Association Office is located at 3018 Hwy 71 North in Marianna and will be open only in the evenings from 6:00 pm - 9:00 am starting Friday through Sunday. For more information contact Coba Beasley 850-573-1465.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.