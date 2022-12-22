Bay County to open warming shelter during weekend temperatures

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Along with help from Bay County Emergency Management, Pastors United and Rebuild Bay County plan to open an emergency warming shelter Thursday night in anticipation of freezing temperatures.

Due to the overnight and weekend forecast, a shelter will be available at A.D. Harris Learning Village, 819 E. 11th Street, in Panama City. It will open at 6 p.m. and end on Monday morning at 6 a.m.

If the freezing temperatures are expected to extend beyond these hours, accommodations will be made.

Those seeking shelter must register upon arrive after 6 p.m. The shelter is intended for those experiencing homelessness or cannot maintain heat in their homes or care for themselves.

Alcohol, drugs, guns, and weapons are not permitted. Coffee, water, and meals ready-to-eat will be provided. No accommodations will be made for pets.

If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up for shifts here, and contact the shelter at 850-624-3713 once the shelter opens.

