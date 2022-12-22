Beach Care Services receives $12,000 check from Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Shaky’s Beachfront Restaurant donated to Beach Care Services Wednesday afternoon. The restaurant presented board members from the non-profit with a check for more than $12,000.

The funds were raised through Sharky’s Bay Helping Bay, which is an event series that benefits Bay County charities and non-profits.

Board members for Beach Care Services said that this money will go directly back into the community, for those who need assistance paying their electric bills, rent, or help with transportation.

“So far this year we’ve helped over 500 families and with this next week and a half through the new year we are really seeing a lot more families. So this 12 thousand dollars is going to make so many people in Panama City Beach Christmas, New Years, a better time, especially with the cold weather, coming up,” Lindsey Pickenpaugh, Vice President with Beach Care Services, said.

If you are in need of help, Pickenpaugh said that they are only doing assistance through appointments only. To qualify you must live or work in Panama City Beach. For more information click here.

