Community responds to shelter’s call to action

Community is rallying behind the Walton County Animal Shelter.
By Claire Jones
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Animal Shelter told NewsChannel 7 about its need for support, and the community quickly sprang into action.

“It’s been a Christmas blessing,” Patricia Weingartner, Walton County Animal Shelter manager, said. “Walton County and everyone in it has come through. They have sent us a lot of donations, we’ve gotten a lot of towels, we’ve gotten a lot of toys, we’ve gotten a lot of treats... and it’s just been amazing.”

Along with numerous residents from all across the area, multiple organizations and non-profits, including the Freeport Farmers Market, Lunch Buddy Foundation, and the Walton County 4-H, have all stepped up to help the shelter.

Breanne Wade, with the Walton County 4-H, told NewsChannel 7 about the club’s participants hand-making toys for the shelter’s animals.

“A big part of 4-H is our commitment to being involved in the community and giving back,” Wade said. “This is a major part of what we do. So, it is super exciting that this is something that we did and then, on top of that, it was something that was needed.”

Shelter staff said they were able to fill their shelves with towel and linen donations, but they don’t last long. A majority of the items are single-use for sanitary reasons.

“If a cat is sick, or puppies come in and they’re sick, we can’t reuse that bedding,” Weingartner said. “We’re going through this stuff on a daily basis.”

Even with the overwhelming support the shelter has received, staff said the animals continue coming in and the need for help is still there.

“We’re constantly intaking. I think right now we’re up to 153 animals at the shelter, between our cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies,” Weingartner said. “We have a lot of animals, and we need that continued support.”

Staff said they are also in need of volunteers and fosters. If you’re interested in getting involved at the Walton County Animal Shelter, click here.

