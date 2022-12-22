Fire officials give tips on preventing house fires

In an effort to minimize house fire during the winter months fire officials show proper way to but out grease fire.
In an effort to minimize house fire during the winter months fire officials show proper way to but out grease fire.(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arctic air will leave many looking for ways to stay warm during the holiday weekend. In an effort to stay warm many people may sometimes put themselves at risk by using ovens as a source of heat.

According to The American Red Cross, the number of home blazes increase during fall and winter months. That’s why Bay County Emergency Services is working around the clock to put a freeze to winter fires.

Bay County Fire Rescue Training Captain Gabriel Moschella said the key is prevention and preparation.

“There’s a lot of cooking going on people overloading their circuits with Christmas lights and throw the cold weather on top of it and space heaters is an additional hazard that the citizens really have to look into.

The team put on a demonstration Wednesday to show the proper way to put out a grease fire. The trick is to smother the flame by covering it with a lid, never by dousing it with water.

“A lot of people try to take that pan from their stove to their sink, get burned, spill it, or they’ll try to put water on it, and it just creates a bigger hazard.”

If you cannot quickly control the flame, then evacuate the home at once and leave the rest to the professionals.

“Don’t go back. Once you’re out of your house don’t go back for your pets, that’s what we’re there for we have special protective equipment to go inside the fire and get your pets.”

Officials also suggest making a family plan before disaster strikes. It should include an exit route and what children should do if they encounter smoke.

Staying up to date with annual fireplace inspections and smoke detector tests is also essential in keeping safe.

“When you’re sleeping that’s going to be your means of waking you up. Typically, once you smell smoke or you’re startled by the smoke it’s typically kind of heavy. So, it hits that smoke detector well before it gets to you, so it gives you ample amount of time to evacuate your house.”

If using a space heater for heat, be sure the device is the only one plugged into the outlet.

