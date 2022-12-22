Local authorities warn parents to check kids’ online activity

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local authorities are warning parents about internet safety when it comes to children. They said kids will be using online devices more during the holiday break.

“Parents have got to be in those devices and they’ve got to see who their kids are talking to,” said Jeremy Mathis, Lieutenant at Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Because who they are talking to may not be who your child thinks it is.

“If you are concerned and care about your child, they should not have a right to privacy when it comes to those devices,” said Mathis.

There isn’t one specific app parents should be tuned into, it’s all of them.

“If there is an app for a child, there is a predator on it, on that app. There is no safe site app, no safe usage away from predators, they are there and they are looking to take advantage of the kids,” said Mathis.

A psychologist at the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center said children are sometimes just looking for a friend.

“A lot of the times the relationship could begin online and the children are not aware of the age of the perpetrator or the intentions of the perpetrator it can start off being a friend,” said Jackson, licensed phycologist.

However, that person could have ill intentions.

“Kids are so gullible that they think that these people are their friends, they refer to these people as their friends even though they do not know them,” said Mathis.

Jackson said it is imperative to teach kids why they shouldn’t to talk to people they don’t know online.

Parents also need to be involved in their day-to-day activities.

“Being a part of that child’s life because there are people out there that are looking for those kids that need someone that is interested in their day and in their life and they’re going to fill that with ill intentions,” said Jackson.

Officials said communication is the key.

“Have that talk with your child of the fact that you can literally be anybody you want to be on the internet you don’t have to be who you really are,” said Mathis.

