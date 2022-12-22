A Merry Morning with the Cook Girls’ Bakery

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Cook girls from the Cook Girls’ Bakery joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to show Jessica and Sam how to decorate Christmas cookies for the holiday season.

Courtney and Ashley said beautiful Christmas cookies don’t have to be difficult to make. They said you can make your cookies from scratch and use cookie cutters for the perfect shape, or buy pre-made items and use utensils you already have around the house.

Watch the videos attached to the article for tips on how to make the perfect Christmas cookies Santa will be sure to enjoy.

