The Panama City Quality of Life is spreading Christmas joy

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Quality of Life hosted a Holiday Concert at City Hall in Panama City.

Today from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. guests were able to experience live music, Santa, and refreshments.

Britt Reynolds and the Mosley High School Choir performed at the event. Along with a dueling piano performance by Charlie Seagar and Temple Woodrum.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

