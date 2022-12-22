Panama City sporting goods store brings smiles to young faces

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Christmas is coming early for some kids in Bay County.

“I’m happy that I got new shoes,” one Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County member, said.

Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County Wednesday evening to give away new sneakers.

“It’s exciting to give them something they might not necessarily get during Christmas time,” Cody Johnson, a manager of Academy Sports + Outdoors, said. “Seeing that smile on their face; that’s what it’s all about.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Bay County provide gift opportunities for children in need every year.

“We have donors who reach out to us,” Hank Hill, CEO of the nonprofit, said. “They want to give back and they want to help the community. They know Boys & Girls Clubs serve kids who need it the most.”

The sporting goods store gave away $7,500 worth of shoes. Staff at Academy said it’s worth the sacrifice.

“I came from there and next thing you know I’m helping these kids get their Christmas gifts.”

Staff at the store said they want to host the event annually.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.