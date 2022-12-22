Recovery continues for the Shuman family; new beginnings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An empty lot and charred screen enclosure are all that remain where the home of Laurie and Paul Shuman once stood.

“Hard, it’s hard,” Laurie said.

The massive wildfire in March 2022 destroyed almost everything they owned.

“We walked out with just the clothes we were wearing and the vehicle we were in,” Paul said. “It can always be worse. I don’t ever challenge worse.”

The fire took their home and their dog Bella.

“I’m going to cry,” Laurie said. “I think about her all the time. She was one in a million. All I think about is her being stuck in that house with the fire.”

Then, more pain. Two weeks after the fire Paul found out he would be losing his job when the WestRock Paper Mill closed its doors for good.

“I found out the paper mill was shutting down and it just added a whole new level of stress,” Paul said. “Great, no house, no anything we own, no job, now what are we going to do.”

The Shumans decided the only thing to do was to take their future into their own hands.

“Well, the name of the business is called Cloud Den Smok Shoppe.”

The doors to the shop opened in Panama City Beach in November. The Shumans are now small business owners.

“It’s been enjoyable, stressful,” Paul said. “I’ve laid our entire future on this so, it’s scary.”

Feelings of loss amplified around the holidays.

“I don’t have the holiday spirit at all,” Laurie said. “We’re still going to try and celebrate the holidays as normal,” Paul said. “All of her 30 years of decorations are gone. We’ve got a few Christmas decorations and the tree up. We just have to add to it year after year. Just start over.”

Starting over with a new business and a new companion, eight-year-old Arty, by their side.

“He’s great,” the Shumans said. “He’s my little buddy. He’s helped a lot with the heartache.”

As the Shumans step into 2023 they say all they can hope for is success.

You can find the location, hours of operation, and deals going on at Cloud Den Smok Shoppe on Facebook here.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.