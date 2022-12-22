Seasonal today to bitter cold tomorrow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But skies remain cloudy and will likely stay cloudy for the day ahead. There’s a small chance in the afternoon that we pick up a few passing light showers today.

Otherwise, dress warmly. We’ll get the day started in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Temperatures will feel more seasonal today and not as cold as yesterday. Highs today manage to reach the low 60s inland to mid 60s on the coast. Yet a big blast of cold is on the way!

Thursday night into Friday morning a cold front brings a freezing blast of air into the south. Temperatures will be at their warmest for Friday before the sun even rises! Sunrise temperatures on Friday start around 30 degrees. Inland areas may get the day started in the 20s, while the Forgotten coast starts the day above freezing. As the day unfolds, it may be tough for inland areas to reach the low 30s and coastal areas will see temperatures around the mid 30s.

To add to it, windy conditions from the north at 20-25mph and gusts up to 35mph will make the whole day feel much more like the 20s! Wind Chill Advisories and a Hard Freeze Watch go into effect tonight, with the hard freeze watch lasting through Christmas morning. High surf building today and into tomorrow could lead toward minor beach flooding and erosion as surf rises to 5-7ft.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with a small chance for a passing light shower or sprinkle in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low to mid 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a big blast of freezing air on the way for tonight and the upcoming Christmas weekend.

