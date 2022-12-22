This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

By Alex Joyce
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VERNON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Amanda Justice is a math teacher at Vernon High School.

Ms. Justice began her career in corrections, before finding her passion in teaching.

“I love teaching,” Ms. Justice said. “I love being able to give something to people that I reach and teaching was one of the avenues I chose. And math is a passion of mine. Math and Science were always my favorite so math is what I chose.”

Vernon is a small close knit high school.

The bond Ms. Justice has been able to make with her students, lasts a lifetime.

“She’s helped me out a lot,” Jacob, senor at Vernon High School, said. “She’s helped me develop my character into who I am today. I just love you Mrs. Justice and you’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

Nominated by two of her current students, Ms. Justice was blown away.

“I’m very honored and humbled,” Ms. Justice said. “I didn’t expect it and they mean a lot.”

Receiving the award was emotional, but in a good way.

“Oh it’s amazing, just knowing that somebody somewhere knows you’re doing what you can,” Ms. Justice said.

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Amanda Justice.

