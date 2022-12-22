Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The gift of Christmas cheer can make anyone smile from ear to ear. Two lucky moms at Walmart checked off their Christmas wishlists at no cost on Wednesday, but it was all a surprise.

Bailey and Brittney told NewsChannel 7 they were last-minute Christmas shopping on Wednesday for all of their kid’s presents.

“We had to work for a whole bunch, to be able to afford to do Christmas. So we are just last-minute shopping trying to get it all done in one day,” Bailey Sizemore, a local mom said.

Between the two of them, they were buying for several kiddos.

“They are two, three, four, and seven,” Sizemore said.

After browsing for about 30 minutes and loading their cart full, the two had almost everything they needed. Until a helpful employee reminded them about stocking stuffers, so they headed to the candy.

Whey they were sure they had everything they needed, it was time to check out.

The grand total for everything was $427, but to the surprise of Bailey and Brittney, they didn’t have to pay for anything. Walmart covered it all.

“Today we wanted to find somebody who could possibly need some help around the holidays and I believe today we were able to do that and the whole experience was quite something,” Daniel Rivers, Walmart Asset Protection Operations Coach, said.

Sizemore told NewsChannel 7 that she recently became a single mom and couldn’t be more thankful for Wednesday’s unexpected surprise.

“I think God was listening to me. God was listening to me when I was struggling and knew I needed the help,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore was also given a year subscription to Walmart Plus.

