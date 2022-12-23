Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes.

Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.

First focus on outside piping that is exposed. It should be protected from the cold by wrapping it in pipe insulation (which could usually be purchased at local hardware stores) or in towels. Second, consider leaving kitchen and bathroom faucets slightly dripping because flowing water does not freeze as easily as still water. These simple steps could prevent your pipes from potentially freezing and bursting.

