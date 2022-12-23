Bay County Utility Services offers freezing pipe prevention tips

Bay County Utility Services offers tips to protect pipes ahead of freezing temperatures
Bay County Utility Services offers tips to protect pipes ahead of freezing temperatures(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the panhandle braces for freezing temperatures, Bay County Utility Services is cautioning people to protect their pipes.

Pipes can burst during freezing temperatures which can result in costly repair bills, but utility services officals say there are some tips that you can take to make sure you do not end up in that situation.

First focus on outside piping that is exposed. It should be protected from the cold by wrapping it in pipe insulation (which could usually be purchased at local hardware stores) or in towels. Second, consider leaving kitchen and bathroom faucets slightly dripping because flowing water does not freeze as easily as still water. These simple steps could prevent your pipes from potentially freezing and bursting.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
Panama City Police asks for public’s help in locating missing person
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
A man is dead after an accident on Tuesday off Panama City Beach Parkway at Griffin Boulevard.
One person dead after traffic accident on Panama City Beach Parkway
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts.
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts

Latest News

Christmas Reflections
DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas
Faces: DeFuniak Reflections
Faces: DeFuniak Reflections
Franklin Cold Preps
Franklin Cold Preps
Cold Weather Preps
Cold Weather Preps
Money Matters generic
Franklin County to get $700K for community development