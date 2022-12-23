Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man

Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man
Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man(LYNN HAVEN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body was found in a stormwater drain in Lynn Haven Friday, according to officials with the Panama City Police Department.

Police have confirmed it is Gage Floyd, 23, who has been missing since December 16.

When Floyd first went missing, police asked for the public’s help to locate him.

Police have not released any information on the cause of death or if foul play is suspected.

Officials say they are still investigating. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
St. Joe Company purchases 3 major properties
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
Lynn Haven man missing, police asking for public’s help
Netflix Logo
Behind-the-scenes of Netflix’s Don’t Pick Up The Phone
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts.
Walmart pays for local moms Christmas gifts

Latest News

Multiple crews are on the scene of a rapidly growing fire that is engulfing multiple homes in...
South Walton Fire
South Walton Fire
A massive fire destroys at least one home and threatens others.
Massive fire in South Walton neighborhood threatens multiple homes
The Candy Land Christmas Market is back at the Watersound Town Center Pavilion.
Candy Land is coming to the 30A Farmer’s Market