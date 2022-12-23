Body found in Lynn Haven identified as local missing man

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A body was found in a stormwater drain in Lynn Haven Friday, according to officials with the Panama City Police Department.

Police have confirmed it is Gage Floyd, 23, who has been missing since December 16.

When Floyd first went missing, police asked for the public’s help to locate him.

Police have not released any information on the cause of death or if foul play is suspected.

Officials say they are still investigating. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.