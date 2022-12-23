Candy Land is coming to the 30A Farmer’s Market

WATERSOUND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 30A Farmer’s Market is hosting a huge Christmas event that is sure to be fun for the whole family.

The Candy Land Christmas Market is back at the Watersound Town Center Pavilion.

Just slightly different than the classical board game, this version of Candy Land is a way to get into the Christmas spirit.

Visitors can enjoy shopping, train rides, meeting Santa, face painting and more.

The Christmas market will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

Fore more information, you can visit the 30A Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

