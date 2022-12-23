Christmas eve shopping with the Panama City Farmer’s Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Farmer’s Market invites you out for the last market before Christmas.

For those still looking to buy last minute gifts, the market offers a wide range of local products.

“We’re going to have some handmade jewelry makers out here, soap makers, candle makers,” Bill Davenport, owner of Anchored Coffee & Roast, LLC, said. “We’re going to have some small boutiques, artists, crafters, so we’re going to have a lot of great vendors out here for you to shop and get those last minute gifts.”

This Christmas season it’s important to give the gift of local.

“It’s a great way to one, know your vendor,” Davenport said. “Two, a lot of these items you buy can be personalized and customized. But three, a lot of the money when you shop local is doing so much more than just supporting the local vendor. You’re keeping money in the community to help everybody.”

It will be a chilly day, so the market will provide an enclosed tent for visitors to warm up in.

Located at McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City, the market will be open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

