Community food distribution helps families struggling during holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of year to gather and feast, but some families are struggling to put food on the table.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports inflation is now above seven percent. That’s even more concerning, with extra mouths to feed during the holiday season.

“Everybody is really really struggling the cost of food alone and having your kids home for two weeks it’s a lot right now,” said Rachel Smoker, a volunteer at the food distribution.

That is why local organizations like the Trinity Lutheran Church are trying help ease that burden.

“About 20,00 pounds of food have came in from various organizations,” said Sarah Risalvato, the coordinator for the food pantry.

On Thursday, those in need of food drove up and volunteers handed out bags and boxes of groceries to families

“We started giving out a little before 10 this morning just to get the process going but people were lined up about 4 am this morning it just really speaks to how people really need a little help,” said Risalvato.

A little help with food goes a long way.

“250 turkeys (and) 250 hams we have enough for several hundred families to go around today,” said Smoker.

They will be giving around 500 bags and boxes of food to families in need.

“That’s how dire the situation is right now in our community,” said Smoker.

The bags and boxes are filled with daily grocery items, such as bread, meats, and produce.

“Just a little bit of hope and a little bit of something for people to have because everything’s so so expensive,” said Risalvato.

Those running the drive thru pantry say it is just a small part of the community they’re helping, with so many people still in need.

