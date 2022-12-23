DeFuniak Springs decked-out for Christmas

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures are falling, families are gathering, and a sea of lights is glistening across Lake DeFuniak.

Every December, the City of DeFuniak Springs flips the switch on its crown jewel event. Its Christmas Reflections light display has lit up the perimeter of Lake Defuniak in Chipley Park since the late 1990s. Each year, the event grows bigger and better, drawing thousands of visitors.

“The Christmas lights transform DeFuniak Springs into your quintessential hallmark town in December. We have a 260-acre park that surrounds a perfectly round lake, and we line that with over ten million Christmas lights and we see tens of thousands of visitors every year. It is absolutely the crown jewel of DeFuniak Springs,” said Todd Beirbaum, a City Councilman in DeFuniak Springs.

Christmas Reflections comes from humble beginnings, but it’s now a prize of the Panhandle.

“The community loves this and it’s something that people make tradition with their family every year, they come to walk the lake yard, they do carriage rides, they drive it, and if they have family in town they bring them back to it. It’s just a great way to make everlasting memories with your family,” said business owner Amanda Bierbaum, who is also the president of the Main Street DeFuniak board.

The attraction is enjoyed by visitors of all ages. Santa Claus is available to chat with the little ones, while the park paths make for a scenic stroll for those looking to get into the holiday spirit.

Many folks make a stop at Christmas Reflections as part of their yearly tradition. Like 12-year-old Olivia - a DeFuniak native - who makes the trek out to Chipley Park every Christmas.

“We come out here every year just to enjoy the lights. I usually come out here with my aunt and my cousins; it’s a tradition, hopefully, I’ll always stick to it,” Olivia said.

But Christmas Reflections is about so much more than the lights. In a season of giving - and of course, shopping - tourism brings an economic boost to the city.

“All of us downtown do what we can to help supplement and make sure that people who come from out of town to come to see the lights have something to keep them here and entertain them while they’re here so they spend more time here which helps stimulate the economy here in DeFuniak,” Amanda Bierbaum said.

In a holiday season plagued with inflation, the best gift for businesses is more customers.

“It means an incredible amount because when you shop local and support local businesses a vast majority of that dollar stays local to the area and for the times we’re in right now that means more than anything to people,” Todd Bierbaum said.

For families, the quality time spent dashing around the park makes a great gift too.

The Christmas Reflections light display remains open through December 31st. It’s open daily from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and costs $5 per person for entry. More information on the event, including directions, can be found here.

