Franklin County to get $700K for community development

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Franklin County is getting $700,000 to help those in need improve their living situation.

The county is one of the 48 communities selected to receive state funding for community development. It’s part of a Community Development Block Grant that amounts to more than $35 million.

“We are what’s considered a small fiscally constrained county for the state of Florida,” said Franklin County Commissioner Ricky Jones. “These types of funds are a really big deal to us.”

Residents who qualify for the money will have their homes fixed or replaced.

Jones said it’s greatly needed since some residents live out of their campers.

“A lot of residents are still living in a recreational vehicle or camper,” Jones said. “It’s the hope of this board and this county that we can use some of those dollars so we can put those people back in a more home-living environment instead of a recreational vehicle.”

County leaders said the funding will help the Eastpoint area substantially. A number of people lost their homes from the Eastpoint Wildfire in 2018.

“It was just, it was horrible,” Franklin County resident and mother of two Anna Creamer said. “Just watching everything you own just go away right in front of your eyes.”

Creamer had her home replaced. However, she said improving the county at large is something she says needs more attention.

Jones said beneficiaries of the grant should start finding out by February.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.