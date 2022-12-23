Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks public if shelter is needed

Franklin Cold Preps
By Victoria Scott
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is checking on locals to see if there’s enough demand for a warming shelter with freezing weather set to hit the area.

As of Thursday night, there is no shelter open in Franklin County. However, they’ll team up with Emergency Management System to open it up if there’s enough demand.

They say EMS officials will provide blankets and sleeping bags if a shelter opens.

“Of course we’re taking precautionary measures,” Sophia Harrell, Community Outreach Coordinator for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, said. “We’re telling people to protect their pipes, protect their plants, check on their neighbors, and make sure they monitor any type of portable heater.”

You can contact Harrell at 850-653-5775 if you or anyone you know needs assistance.

