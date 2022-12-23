Frigid air moves into NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s an active start in our skies as a cold front passes through early on this morning. Light showers will wrap up well to the east before sunrise and clouds will exit to the east as well. Plenty of sunshine comes our way today. But so does an arctic air mass!

Temperatures continue to fall this morning even after sunrise to the 20s inland and low 30s for most by 8 or 9am as gusty northerly winds draw in the colder air mass. The winds may blow up to 40mph at times this morning with sustained winds of 20-25mph. That will eventually produce wind chills this morning in the 20s and likely stay there throughout the day. Dress in thick layers and cover up exposed skin if heading out and avoid overexposure to the cold on bare skin today. We won’t warm up much into the day today with most in the mid 30s due to the cold air rushing in.

Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service out of Tallahassee with the likelihood of a hard freeze, wind and wind chill advisories this weekend...

WINDS WILL BE LESS BREEZY ON SATURDAY, WHICH WILL HELP WITH THE WIND CHILL CONCERNS SOMEWHAT. HOWEVER, THE COLD AIR IS FIRMLY ENTRENCHED, AND MAY BE LOCKED BY SOME HIGHER CLOUDS BLOCKING SOME SUNSHINE. HIGHS SATURDAY AFTERNOON WILL BE NEAR FREEZING NORTH OF HIGHWAY 84 WITH MID-30S TO LOWER 40S FARTHER SOUTH. HOWEVER, WITH THE WIND, IT WILL STILL FEEL LIKE THE 20S TO LOW 30S AT MOST DURING THE AFTERNOON. SKIES WILL BECOME MOSTLY CLEAR SATURDAY NIGHT, THOUGH WINDS MAY STILL BE AROUND 5-7 MPH. THIS ISN’T AN IDEAL RADIATIONAL COOLING SET UP, BUT MAY BE ENOUGH FOR ANOTHER NIGHT IN THE TEENS AND LOW 20S. THERE IS SOME CONCERN THAT WINDS MAY BE STRONG ENOUGH TO NEED A WIND CHILL ADVISORY AGAIN FOR SATURDAY NIGHT, WITH WIND CHILLS GENERALLY AROUND 10.

SUNDAY LOOKS CLEAR AND NOT AS WINDY AS HIGH PRESSURE SETS UP NEARLY OVERHEAD. THIS WILL HELP TEMPERATURES WARM UP JUST A BIT... “WARM” BEING A RELATIVE TERM. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE UPPER 30S TO MIDDLE 40S. SUNDAY NIGHT WILL FEATURE NEARLY IDEAL RADIATIONAL COOLING CONDITIONS. THIS HAS THE POSSIBILITY OF BEING THE COLDEST NIGHT OF THE EVENT FOR SOME SPOTS. DECIDED TO TREND LOWER THAN NBM, AS THIS IS A SETUP WHERE IT STRUGGLES. THUS, HAVE WIDESPREAD TEENS AND LOW 20S AGAIN, AND WILL LIKELY NEED A HARD FREEZE WARNING AGAIN.

***HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 15 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ this evening to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

***WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills generally between 0 and 10 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida, and south central and southwest Georgia.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

